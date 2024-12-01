Maine Men’s Basketball Team Beats Navy 71-66

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Navy 71-66 on Sunday, December 1st going 2-1 in the Cathedral Classic Tournament in Philadelphia.

Navy led Maine 33-28 at the end of the 1st Half, but the Black Bears outscored Navy 43-33 in the 2nd Half for the win.

The Black Bears were led by Quin Burns with a game-high 21 points. Kellen Tynes had 10 points and AJ Lopez had 10 points.

Maine shot a red-hot 52.9 percent from the field, going 27-51. They were 4-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and 13-17 from the free throw line.

Maine won the turnover battle, turning the ball over 12 times compared to Navy's 15 times.

Navy outrebounded Maine 30-27.

Navy was led by Aidan Kehoe who had a double-double scoring 16 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Jinwoo Kim had 13 points.

Navy falls to 3-6.

Maine improves to 5-4 . The Black Bears return home to The Pit on Tuesday, December 3rd when they play host to the University of Maine at Augusta Moose. Tipoff is at 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+