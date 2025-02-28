Maine Men’s Basketball Team Wins 17th of Season Beating UNH 73-66

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat UNH 73-66 on Thursday night, February 27th on the road. The win insures the Black Bears will have their 1st winning Regular Season Record since 2010-11.

Maine led 38-30 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by Kellen Tynes with 16 points, including 3 3-pointers. AJ Lopez had 15 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Quion Burns had 13 points and was just short of a double-double with 9 rebounds. He had 3 3-pointers.

Maine was 27-58 from the field, shooting 46.6 percent. They were 12-23 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-12 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 8-22 overall and 6-9 in America East.

Maine is now 17-12 overall and 9-5 in America East.

The Black Bears will play their last regular season home game Saturday, March 1st at 2 p.m. against Bryant University. They then conclude the regular season on the road on Tuesday, March 4th at UMass-Lowell.

With a win against Bryant on Saturday March 1st or a loss by either Binghamton or the University of Albany, Maine will host their 1st home playoff game since 1995!

Get our free mobile app