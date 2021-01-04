Maine Mens Hockey Loses to UMass Lowell Monday 9-5

The Maine Men's Hockey Team lost to UMass Lowell Monday, January 4th in a high scoring game 9-5.

Maine and UMass Lowell were tied 3-3 at the end of the 1st period, but UMass Lowell outscored Maine 3-1 in each of the 2nd and 3rd periods.

Each team scored a short handed goal, but UMass Lowell outshot Maine 68 to 37

Victor Ostman started in goal for UMaine but was pulled just minutes into the 2nd period after allowing his 4th goal. He finished with 4 goals allowed and 13 saves. Matthew Thiessen came on in relief and allowed 5 goals while making 36 saves.

For UMass Lowell Logan Neaton started in goal and played the 1st period before getting pulled. He finished with 3 goals allowed and 14 saves. Owen Savory played the final 2 periods allowing 2 goals while making 11 saves.

Eduards Tralmarks had 2 goals for Maine while Levi Kleiboer, Edward Lindelow and Emil Westerlund all lit the lamp once. Jakob Sirota and Adam Dawe each finished with 2 assists.

For UMass Lowell Chase Blackmun had a hat trick with 3 goals, and Andranik Armstrong, Matt Brown, Carl Berglund, Brian Chambers, Zach Kaiser and Lucas Condotta all scored a goal for the River Hawks

Maine is now 0-2-1 while UMass Lowell is 2-1

Maine will next play at the University of Vermont on Friday, January 8th and Saturday, January 9th with the puck dropping each day at 2 p.m.