Maine Men’s Hockey Upsets Providence 4-3

The University of Maine Men's Hockey Team upset the Providence Friars in Rhode Island Friday evening, January 15th 4-3

Providence jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st period on a power play goal by Max Crozier at 11:16 in the 1st period. Maine outshot Providence 9-8 but trailed at the end of the 1st period

The Black Bears equalized when Ben Poisson found the back of the net with 4:43 elapsed in the 2nd period. Providence took the lead when Michael Callahan scored at the 9:17 mark. Providence outshot Maine 15-14

In the 3rd period Maine tied the score at 2-2 when Brady Gaudette scored at the 9:52 mark and the Black Bears had their 1st lead of the game when Poisson lit the lamp for the 2nd time, at 13:52. It was 3-2

Maine added an insurance goal, when Jacob Schmidt-Svestrup scored an empty net goal as Providence had pulled their goalie. At 18:20, with just 1:40 left in the game Maine was up 4-2.

But, just like that, Maine took a penalty, when Simon Butala was whistled for interference with 1:07 (18:53) left. The Friars were able to claw a goal back when Uula Ruikka scored a power play goal with 20 seconds left to make the score Maine 4 Providence 3, which is how the game ended.

Victor Ostman picked up the win in net for Maine, allowing the 3 goals with 37 save

Maine was outshot 40-30. Maine was 0-2 on the powerplay while the Friars were 2-5. Maine had 5 penalties for 10 minutes while Providence had 5 penalties for 18 minutes.

Maine is now 2-4-1 and owns a 2 game winning streak. Providence is 4-5-2.

The 2 teams will meet again on Saturday, January 16th in Providence. The puck drops at 4:40 and the game will be broadcast on NESN.