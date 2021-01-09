Maine Men’s Hockey Wins 1st Game of Season Beats UVM 4-3

The University of Maine Men's Hockey team won their 1st game of the season, hanging on to defeat the University of Vermont Catamounts 4-3 Saturday afternoon, January 9th to split the weekend series.

Maine led 3-0 at the end of the 1st period and 3-1 at the end of the 2nd period. They scored the insurance goal to make it 4-1 before UVM scored 2 goals to close the lead.

Maine was out shot 28-33. They had 2 power play goals while UVM scored 1.

Maine's goals were scored by Adam Dawe, Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup, Eduards Tralmarks and JD Greenway.

Maine was again plagued by penalties. They had 7 penalties for 22 minutes including a 10 minute misconduct penalty whistled on Greenway in the 3rd period. UVM had 4 penalties for 8 minutes.

Maine is 1-4-1 and is scheduled to play Providence College next Friday and Saturday January 15th and 16th. The games are scheduled to be at the Alfond Arena but will likely be moved given the current limit on indoor attendance.