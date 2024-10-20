Maine Soccer Beats Albany 1-0 [PHOTOS]

The University of Maine Soccer Team beat Albany on a gorgeous Fall, Sunday afternoon 1-0 to improve to 10-1-2 on the season and 6-0-0 in America East. The win was a program record 8th straight win.

The Black Bears dominated play, outshooting the Great Danes 31-6 and 13-2 shot-on-goal advantage.

The lone goal was scored by Abby Kraemer, 10:20 into the 2nd Half. She was assisted by Rebecca Grisdale and Luise Reinwald. The goal was Kraemer's 5th of the season.

Maine had a 15-1 advantage in corners.

Jessica Kasacek had 1 save in goal for Maine.

Albany is now 3-11-1 overall and 2-4-1 in America East.

Maine has 2 games left in the regular season. They will host the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) on Sunday, October 27th which will be Senior Recognition Day. The game will begin at 1 p.m. They then close out the regular season on Halloween, Thursday, October 31st at 6 p.m. at the University of New Hampshire.

