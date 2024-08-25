Maine Soccer Blanks University of Rhode Island 1-0

The University of Maine beat the University of Rhode Island 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, August 25th in Kingston, Rhode Island.

The lone goal of the game was scored by Jordane Pinette with 15:11 gone in the 1st Half. She was assisted by Lara Kirkby.

Maine outshot Brown 11 - 9 and had 8 shots on goal compared to Brown's 0 shots on goal.

Jessica Kasacek recorded the shutout in goal for the Black Bears, her 2nd of the season.

Pinette now has 2 goals in 3 games, while Kirkby has 2 goals and an assist in 3 games.

Maine's scoring leaders through 3 games

Lara Kirkby - 2 goals, 1 assist - 5 points

Abby Kraemer - 1 goal, 3 assists - 5 points

Jordane Pinette - 2 goals - 4 points

Kayla Kraemer - 2 assists - 2 points

Victoria Dungey - 1 assist - 1 point

Kristina Kelly - 1 assist - 1 point

Tegan Morrison - 1 assist - 1 point

Maine is now 2-0-1 on the season.

The Black Bears will open their home schedule on Thursday night, August 29th when they will host Merrimack at 6 p.m.