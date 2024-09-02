Maine Soccer Shutout by Rutgers 3-0 on Sunday

The Maine Soccer Team was shutout by Rutgers 3-0 in New Jersey on Sunday, September 1st.

Rutgers scored 2 goals in the 1st Half and then iced the game with 6:20 left in the 2nd Half, when Riley Tiernan converted a penalty kick.

Rutgers outshot Maine 12-7 and led in shots on goal 5-2. Rutgers had 7 corners to Maine's 5 corners.

Jessica Kasacek was in goal for the Black Bears and made 3 saves in the game.

Abby Kraemer led Maine with 4 shots.

The Black Bears are now 2-1-2 on the season, while Rutgers improves to 3-1-1.

Maine will next play the Stonehill Skyhawks at home on Sunday, September 8th with the kickoff at 12 noon.