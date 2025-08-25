The Maine Soccer Team dropped their 2nd game of the season, falling to Boston University 3-1 at home on Sunday, August 24th.

Boston University took a 2-0 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Guilianna Gianino scored both goals in the 1st Half. The 1st came with 22:11 gone, assisted by Margy Porta and Ali Powderly. The 2nd goal came on a long screaming shot that went over the head of Grace Wilson with 9:43 left to play in the 1st Half.

BU scored their 3rd goal with just 23 seconds gone in the 2nd Half. Ava Maguire scored, assisted by Gianino.

Maine scored their 1st goal of the game, and season with 14:12 left to play. Emma Nicholson scored, her 1st career goal, assisted by Grace Johnston.

Maine was out shot by BU 11-7. BU had 6 shots on goal, while Maine had 3 shots on goal.

Grace Wilson had 3 saves in goal for the Black Bears, and Susan Shobeiri had 2 saves for the Terriers.

The Black Bears are now 0-2, while Boston University improves to 2-1.

Maine has 2 games this week. They play at Merrimack on Thursday, August 28th at 4 p.m. and at Army on Sunday, August 31st at 11 a.m.

Check out the photos from the game.