Maine Softball Falls to Stephen F. Austin 9-7 on Sunday

The Maine Softball Team fell to Stephen F. Austin 9-7 on Sunday, March 2nd in the Louisiana.

Maine allowed 7 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning, but battled back to score 3 runs in the top of the 3rd and 4th innings and tied it with a run in the top of the 5th before allowing 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

The Black Bears were outhit 13-9.

Gabby Papushka was 2-5 leading off with a double, driving in a run. Francesca Guerrera had a double and drove in a run. Immy Gie had a single and drove in a run. Kyrah Haba-Dailey had a single and drove in a pair of runs.

Alyesen Rieth started in the circle for Maine, and went 1.1 innings allowing 7 hits and 6 runs, all earned. Madison Simmerman pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, all earned. She walked 1 and struck out 2.

Maine is now 2-11

The Black Bears will play in Connecticut this weekend, with 2 games on Friday, 2 games on Saturday and 1 game on Sunday. They play Sacred Heart and Yale on Friday and Saturday and then Central Connecticut State on Sunday.

