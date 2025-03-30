Maine Softball Falls to UMass Lowell 6-1 on Saturday

The Maine Softball Team was held to just 3 hits on Saturday, as UMass Lowell completed the 3-game sweep, beating the Bears 6-1 in Lowell.

Bailey Snowberger the Maine shortstop was 2-3 with a pair of singles. Se's now hitting .238, 3rd on the team. Francesca Guerrera had a single, and was 1-4. She's the 2nd leading hitter with a .276 average

Snowberger scored Maine's lone run in the 6th inning. After reaching on a single, she advanced to 2nd base on a wild pitch and then stole 3rd base. She scored on a passed ball.

Alysen Rieth started in the circle for Maine lasting 1.2 innings. She allowed 5 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. She took the loss and is now 4-12. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 4. Madison Zimmerman pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing 2 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out and walked 1.

UMass Lowell is now 8-16 overall and 4-2 in America East. Maine is now 6-23 overall and 0-6 in America East.

Maine is scheduled to play their home opener on April 5th with a double-header at the Pierre and Catherine Labat Softball Complex on Saturday, with games at noon and 2 p.m. They'll then conclude the series on Sunday, April 6th at 11 a.m.