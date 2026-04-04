The Maine Softball Team dropped a pair of non-conference games to Fairfield University in Connecticut on Friday, April 3rd losing 5-1 and 2-1.

Game 1 5-1 Loss

Alysen Rieth took the loss and is 3-11, pitching 3.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 1. Kyla Brogan pitch the 4th inning allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 2. Ava Zettlemoyer closed out the game pitching the final 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Maine only managed 3 hits in the game. Francesca Guerrera and Eviana Robles each singled. Annika Shearer had a double and drove in Maine's lone run in the 5th inning after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded with 2 out.

Game 2 2-1 Loss

Hannah Hipwell pitched a complete game for the Black Bears, taking the loss and having her record drop to 2-4. She allowed just 4 hits and 2 runs, both earned, striking out and walking 2.

Maine had 4 hits, 3 of them extra base hits.

Kaelyn Larkin was 2-3, with a double and driving in Maine's lone run in the 6th inning. Fracesa Guerrera and Morgan Pool each had a double.

Maine is now 8-25 overall while Fairfield improves to 13-17.

The Black Bears will play a 3-game series at conference foe UMBC with a doubleheader on Saturday, April 4th with games at 1 and 3 and then the final game on Sunday, April 5th at 11 a.m.

Maine will finally play their home opener on Saturday, April 11th as they open a 3-game series with UMass Lowell with games at noon and 2 p.m.