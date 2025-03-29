Maine Softball Swept by UMass Lowell 3-1 and 6-3

The Maine Softball Team was swept by UMass Lowell on Friday, losing 3-1 and 6-3.

In the 1st game Maine took an early 1-0 on Bailey Snowerger's RBI single, scoring Francesca Guerrera.

But UMass Lowell scored 1 run in the bottom of the 2nd and 2 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Alysen Rieth was in the circle for Maine, pitching a 4-hitter but took the loss and is now 3-12 on the season. She struck out 10 and walked 4. Only 1 of the runs was earned.

Guerrera and Abby Rhee each doubled for Maine. Eviana Robles had a single as Maine had 4 hits.

In the 2nd game UMass Lowell scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 2 runs in the 4th, as well as a run in the bottom of the 6th inning.

Maine was able to push 1 run across the plate in the 4th inning and 2 in the top of the 7th but it wasn't enough.

Gabby Papushka was 1-4 with a triple, driving in 2 runs. Keira Inman had a double. Francesca Guerrera, Abby Rhee, Maggie Helms and Eviana Robles each singled.

Madison Simmerman started for Maine and took the loss, and is 3-7 on the year. She pitched 3.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, although just 1 run was earned. She walked 2 and didn't strike out a batter. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 2.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 1.

Maine is now 6-22 overall and 0-5 in America East. UMass Lowell is 7-16 and 3-2 in America East. The 2 teams will play Saturday morning, March 29th at 11 a.m. to conclude the 3-game series.

Maine opens their home schedule April 5-6 with 3 games against UMBC.

