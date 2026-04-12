The Maine Softball Team dropped the series finale with UMass Lowell 8-4 on Sunday, April 12th as the Riverhawks scored 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Hannah Hipwell allowed 4 runs on 6 hits through 6 innings. She allowed 2 runs in the 4th and then was charged with 2 runs in the 7th inning. She struck out 2 and walked 1. Alysen Rieth took the loss, being charged with 4 runs on 6 hits. She struck out 2. Rieth is now 4-12 on the season.

Maine scored all 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Francesca Guerrera walked to start the game and after advancing to 2nd on another walk, scored on a throwing error. Eviana Robles homered, driving in 3 runs, with 2 out.

Neve Adams was 2-3 with a double. Keira Inman had a single.

Adams and Inman each had a stolen base.

Maine is 9-27 and 4-7 in America East. UMass Lowell is 20-19 overall and 10-5 in America East.

Maine will host Husson on Wednesday, April 1th at 6 p.m. and then host Binghamton next weekend April 18-19 in conference play.

Check out the photos from the game