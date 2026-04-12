Maine Softball Drops Series Finale to UMass Lowell 8-4 [PHOTOS]
The Maine Softball Team dropped the series finale with UMass Lowell 8-4 on Sunday, April 12th as the Riverhawks scored 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning.
Hannah Hipwell allowed 4 runs on 6 hits through 6 innings. She allowed 2 runs in the 4th and then was charged with 2 runs in the 7th inning. She struck out 2 and walked 1. Alysen Rieth took the loss, being charged with 4 runs on 6 hits. She struck out 2. Rieth is now 4-12 on the season.
Maine scored all 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Francesca Guerrera walked to start the game and after advancing to 2nd on another walk, scored on a throwing error. Eviana Robles homered, driving in 3 runs, with 2 out.
Neve Adams was 2-3 with a double. Keira Inman had a single.
Adams and Inman each had a stolen base.
Maine is 9-27 and 4-7 in America East. UMass Lowell is 20-19 overall and 10-5 in America East.
Maine will host Husson on Wednesday, April 1th at 6 p.m. and then host Binghamton next weekend April 18-19 in conference play.
Check out the photos from the game
Maine Softball Falls to UMass Lowell 8-4
Gallery Credit: Chris Popper