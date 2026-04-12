Maine Softball Drops Series Finale to UMass Lowell 8-4 [PHOTOS]

Maine Softball Drops Series Finale to UMass Lowell 8-4 [PHOTOS]

April 12, 2026 Photo Chris Popper

The Maine Softball Team dropped the series finale with UMass Lowell 8-4 on Sunday, April 12th as the Riverhawks scored 6 runs in the top of the 7th inning.

Hannah Hipwell allowed 4 runs on 6 hits through 6 innings. She allowed 2 runs in the 4th and then was charged with 2 runs in the 7th inning.  She struck out 2 and walked 1. Alysen Rieth took the loss, being charged with 4 runs on 6 hits. She struck out 2. Rieth is now 4-12 on the season.

Maine scored all 4 runs in the bottom of the 1st inning. Francesca Guerrera walked to start the game and after advancing to 2nd on another walk, scored on a throwing error. Eviana Robles homered, driving in 3 runs, with 2 out.

Neve Adams was 2-3 with a  double. Keira Inman had a single.

Adams and Inman each had a stolen base.

Maine is 9-27 and 4-7 in America East. UMass Lowell is 20-19 overall and 10-5 in America East.

Maine will host Husson on Wednesday, April 1th at 6 p.m. and then host Binghamton next weekend April 18-19 in conference play.

Check out the photos from the game

Maine Softball Falls to UMass Lowell 8-4

The Maine Black Bears dropped the rubber game of the 3-game series to the UMass Lowell Riverhawks on Sunday, April 12th 8-4 as the Riverhawks scored 4 runs in the 7th inning.

Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

Filed Under: Black-Bear-Sports
Categories: Maine Softball, Photos

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