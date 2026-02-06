Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – February 5
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball and Girls and Boys High School Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, February 5th.
Girls Basketball
- Bonny Eagle 52 Falmouth 24
- Camden Hills 67 Brewer 31
- Cheverus 50 South Portland 47
- Cony 54 Leavitt 31
- Dirigo 45 Mountain Valley 23
- Edward Little 47 Lewiston 35
- Fort Kent 73 Houlton 38
- Gardiner 70 Medomak Valley 32
- Gorham 52 Scarborough 25
- Hampden Academy 34 Bangor 33
- Houlton 52 Fort Kent 25
- Lawrence 68 Erskine Academy 48
- Lincoln Academy 55 Winslow 46
- Maranacook 50 Winthrop 21
- Marshwood 51 Kennebun 22
- Morse 67 Watervilee 25
- Mount Ararat 56 Brunswick 16
- Nokomis 51 MCI 23
- Portland 46 Deering 43
- Sanford 58 Biddeford 43
- Skowhegan 33 Messalonskee 21
- Spruce Mountain 69 Lisbon 12
- Washington Academy 27 Sumner 23
- Westbrook 40 Massabesic 31
- Windham 54 Thornton Academy 49
Boys Basketball
- Bangor 55 Hampden Academy 50
- Brunswick 56 Mt. Ararat 48
- Calais 48 Woodland 46
- Camden Hills 71 Brewer 43
- Central 46 Penquis Valley 35
- Cony 65 Leavitt 62
- Dexter 71 Piscataquis 39
- Edward Little 54 Lewiston
- Erskine Academy 72 Lawrence 70
- Falmouth 50 Bonny Eagle 47
- Kennebunk 49 Marshwood 31
- Medomak Valley 58 Gardiner 56
- Messalonskee 62 Skowhegan 52
- Morse 52 Waterville 40
- Mount Blue 64 Oxford Hills 28
- Nokomis 59 MCI 38
- Penobscot Valley 70 Lee Academy 43
- Portland 58 Deering 38
- Sanford 75 Biddeford 37
- Scarborough 67 Gorham 42
- South Portland 55 Cheverus 52
- Stearns 53 Schenck 42
- Sumner 64 Bucksport 60
- Westbrook 65 Massabesic 34
- Windham 64 Thornton Academy 51
- Winslow 58 Lincoln Academy 52
Girls Hockey
- No games scheduled
Boys Hockey
- Greely 5 Gardiner Coop 0
- Thornton Academy 4 Cheverus/Yarmouth 0
