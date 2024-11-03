Maine State Field Hockey Tournament Regional Finals Set

The Maine State Field Hockey Regional Finals are set for Wednesday, November 6th after the semifinals, yesterday. Here are the semifinal results and State Regional Final games. Best of luck to all.

Class A North

Semifinals

#2 Brewer defeated #3 Messalonskee 1-0

#1 Skowhegan defeated #5 Mount Blue 1-0

Regional Finals Cony High School Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Brewer 14-2 vs. #1 Skowhegan 14-2

Class A South

Semifinals

#2 Biddeford defeated #3 Gorham 2-0

#1 Cheverus defeated #5 Thornton Academy 6-0

Regional Finals Falmouth High School Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Biddeford 14-2 vs. #1 Cheverus 16-0

Class B North

Semifinals

#3 :Leavitt defeated #2 Cony 2-1

#1 Belfast defeated #4 Gardiner 3-0

Regional Finals at Cony High School Wednesday, November 6th

#3 Leavitt 13-2-1 vs. #1 Belfast 15-1

Class B South

Semifinals

#2 Yarmouth defeated #3 Gray-New Gloucester 4-0

#1 Freeport defeated #4 York 2-1

Regional Finals at Falmouth High School Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Yarmouth 15-1 vs. #1 Freeport 16-0

Class C North

Semifinals

#2 Foxcroft Academy defeated #3 Dirigo 3-0

#1 Dexter defeated #5 Orono 1-0

Regional Finals at Cony High School Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Foxcroft Academy 13-2-1 vs. #1 Dexter 15-1

Class C South

Semifinals

#1 Winthrop defeated #4 Spruce Mountain 7-1

#2 Hall Dale defeated #3 St. Dominic 3-2

Regional Finals at Falmouth High School, Wednesday, November 6th

#2 Hall-Dale 13-3 vs. #1 Winthrop 16-0

