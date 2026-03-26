The Maine Softball Team split a doubleheader with Stonehill in Massachusetts on Wednesday, March 25th, losing the 1st game 7-3 before winning the 2nd game 7-5.

Game 1 7-3 Loss

In Game 1, Maine lost 7-3 as Stonehill jumped out to a early 5-1 lead at the end of the 2nd inning. The Skyhawks outhit Maine 13-2.

Alysen Rieth started in the circle for Maine and pitched 2.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out and walked 2. Taking the loss, she is now 3-10 on the season. Kyla Brogan pitched 3 innings of relief, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. She struck out 4. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched the final 6thinning, allowing 2 hits and 1 run, walking 1.

Kaelyn Larkin had a single and drove in a run for Maine. Madison Hand had the other single for Maine.

Keira Inman had a stolen base.

Game 2 7-5 win.

Hannah Hipwell picked up her 2nd win of the season, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, all earned. She struck out 1. Ava Zettlemoyer pitched 2.2 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run, earned, striking out and walking 2. Alysen Rieth earned the save, pitching the 6th and 7th innings, holding the Sykyhawks scoreless and allowing just 1 hit, striking out 3.

At the plate Stonehill out hit Maine 9-8.

Madison Hand the designated player was 2-3 blasting her 1st homer of the season, a 2-run homer in the 1st inning and singled in the 5th driving in 2 more runs for a total of 4 runs on the afternoon.

Keira Inman was 1-3, hitting her team-leading 4th homer of the season. Kaelyn Larkin was 2-3 with her 4th double of the season and driving in a run. Maggie Helms was 1-3 with a double. Annika Shearer and Francesca Guerrera each singled.

Stonehill is now 2-23 while Maine is 8-21.

Maine was supposed to host Binghamton this weekend, but because of the weather, the series has been switched to New York. The Black Bears will play the Bearcats on Sunday, March 29th in a doubleheader with games at Noon and 2 p.m.