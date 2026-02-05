The Maine Women's Basketball Team snapped the University of Vermont's 19-game home winning streak on Thursday morning, beating the Catamounts 55-46.

Vermont led 14-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Maine outscored Vermont 12-6 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 21-20 lead. The Black Bears led 33-31 at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Asta Blauenfeldt led Maine with 21 points. Adrianna Smith had another double-double, scoring 17 points while ripping down 13 rebounds. Lala Smith had 9 points.

The Black Bears shot 40.8 percent from the field and were 5-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-13 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 34-27. Maine took good care of the ball, turning over the basketball just 8 times, while forcing 15 Catamount turnovers.

Vermont was led by Nikola Priede who had a double-double with 13 poitns and 10 rebounds. Keira Hanson also had 13 points.

Vermont shot 32.6 percent from the field and were 6-18 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 10-12 from the free throw line.

Vermont is now 19-6 overall and 8-2 in America East.

Maine is 12-11 overall and 7-3 in America East. Maine will host Bryant on Saturday February 7th at 1 p.m. If you can't be at The Pit, you can listen to Don Shields call of the game, and the pregame starting at 12:30 on 92.9 The Ticket.

