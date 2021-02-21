Maine Women Close Out Regular Season with 82-53 Win Over UNH

The Maine Women's Basketball Team closed out the regular season with a 82-53 victory over the University of New Hampshire Saturday afternoon, February 20th at The Pit on the UMaine campus.

UMaine, the regular season American East champions was led by Blanca Millan and Anne Simon who each finished with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Maeve Carroll and Kelly Fogarty each had 12 points.

Dor Saar had 6 points and 6 assists and is the only Black Bear to record 1000 points AND 500 assists in her career!

UNH was led by Amanda Torres with 16 points and Ivy Gogolin with 14 points.

Maine finishes the regular season with a 16-2 record and were true road warriors, having won 11-13 games away from home! And according to the Maine Woman's Basketball Twitter account, hit the books hard, finishing with a Fall Grade Point Average of 3.91

Maine is off until March 7th when they will play in the America East semifinals, having earned a first round bye.