Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to Albany 49-41 in America East Semifinals

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to the Albany Great Danes 49-41 in the America East Semifinals on Monday, March 10th.

The Black Bears led 12-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then 23-20 at the end of the 1st Half. Albany led 38-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter

Maine was led by Asta Blauenfeldt and Sera Hodson who each had 11 points. Caroline Bornemann had a team-high 7 rebounds.

Maine was 15-41 from the field, shooting 36.6 percent They were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 4-6 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 32-27, and turned the ball over 15 times, compared to Albany's 8 times.

It was a remarkable run by the Maine Women's Basketball Team that lost Adrianna Smith and Maddie Fitzpatrick to knee injuries in the preseason. Both are expected to be fully recovered for the 2025-26 season.

#1 Albany will now play #2 Vermont in the America East Championship on Friday, March 14th at 5 p.m. The winner will receive an automatic berth in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

Thanks to Don Shields for another great season calling Maine Black Bears Women's basketball games.