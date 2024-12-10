Maine Women’s Basketball Falls to St. Joseph’s 74-48 on the Road

The Maine Women's Basketball Team fell to St. Joseph's 74-48 on Monday night, December 9th in Philadelphia.

The Black Bears trailed 18-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 35-28 at the end of the 1st Half and 56-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Maine was led by Asta Blauenfeldt with 17 points and Olivia Rockwood with 11 points.

The Black Bears had a tough night shooting, shooing just 19-51 from the field, for 37.3 percent. They were 7-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 3-3 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 33-19. Both teams turned the ball over 12 times.

St. Joseph's had 4 players in double figures. Mackenzie Smith had a game-high 26 points while Laura Ziegler had a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Talya Brugler had 14 points and Gabby Casey finished with 11 points.

St. Joseph's shot 60.4 percent from the floor going 29-48.They were 7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc and 9-13 from the free throw line.

St. Joseph's improved to 7-2.

Maine fell to 3-7. The Black Bears are now off until Saturday December 21st when they will host Bates College in The Pit. That game will tip-off at 2 p.m.

