Maine Women’s Basketball Team Beats NJIT 65-51 in America East Quarterfinals

The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) Thursday night, in The Pit, 65-51 in the America East Quarterfinals.

This marks Maine's 11th consecutive year that they will have played in the America East semifinals.

Maine led 18-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-23 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 38-33 at the end of the 3rd Quarter but then exploded for 27 points in the 4th Quarter for the 14 point win.

Maine was led by Asta Blauenfeldt with 22 points. She just missed a double-double hauling down 9 points, playing all 40 minutes. Caroline Bornemann had 15 points and Sera Hodgson had 11 points.

Maine was 24-55 shooting 43.6 percent from the field. They were 10-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-9 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded NJIT 36-32. The Black Bears had 14 turnovers, while NJIT turned the ball over 15 times.

Alejandra Zuniga led NJIT with 14 points.

Maine now 15-15 will travel to Albany where they will take on #1 Albany on Monday March 10th at 6:30 p.m. Join Don Shields for the call of the game with the pregame starting at 6 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket