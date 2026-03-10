#2 Maine Women Beat #3 Binghamton 60-56 in America East Semifinals

March 9, 2026 Maine Athletics

The #2 Maine Women's Basketball Team beat #3 Binghamton 60-56 in an American East semifinal on Monday, March 9th at The Pit.

The game was tied 15-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and the Black Bears led 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine was up 44-34 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Adrianna Smith had a double-double for the 10th straight game, scoring 26 points and ripping down 12 rebounds. It was her 19th double-double of the season and 57th of her career. She played 39 of the 40 minutes.

Sarah Talon had 17 points for Maine, playing 38 minutes. Asta Blauenfeldt had 8 points in 38 minutes. Olivia Alvarez had 7 points in 38 minutes and Lala Woods played the entire game scoring 2 points, as Coach Amy Vachon played her starters the majority of the game.

Maine won the turnover battle, turning the ball over only 8 times while forcing 19 Bearcat's turnovers. Maine was outrebounded 35-30.

The Black Bears shot 35.7 percent from the field and were 4-20 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 16-20 from the free throw line.

Binghamton was led by Bella Pucci with 24 points.

Maine will play for the America East Championship on Friday, March 13th at Vermont at 5 p.m.  Join Don Shields for the call of the game, and the pregame starting at 4:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.

#1 Vermont hung on to beat #4 UMBC 68-64 in double overtime to earn the right to host the finals on Friday. The winner of the game between Maine and Vermont receives America East's automatic bye into the NCAA Tournament.

