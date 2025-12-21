The Maine Women's Basketball Team beat Harvard 59-57 on Sunday afternoon, December 21st as Adrianna Smith put in a missed shot by Asta Blauenfeldt with no time remaining.

The referees went to instant replay to confirm the winning basket.

Harvard led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears trailed by 1 point 42-41 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Smith was Maine's leading scorer with 21 points. Asta Blauenfeldt finished with 13 points.

Maine shot 43.4 percent from the field and were 7-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. Maine was 6-13 from the free throw line.

Harvard was led by Abigail Wright with 22 points while Saniyah Glenn had 12 points.

The Crimson shot 35.4 percent from the field and were just 1-11 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 10-15 from the free throw line.

Harvard outrebounded Maine 43-30. Maine turned the ball over 15 times while Harvard turned the ball over 10 times.

Harvard is now 6-6 overall.

Maine ends the non-conference part of their schedule with a 5-8 record, having won 2 in-a-row. The Black Bears will begin their America East Conference Schedule on Thursday, January 1st at 6 p.m. at UMass Lowell. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 5:30 p.m.

Maine returns home to The Pit for the 1st time in a month, when they will host the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) at 6 p.m.

