Maine Women’s Hockey Team in Quarantine with Positive COVID Test

The Bangor Daily News reported Friday afternoon, January 8th that a member of the University of Maine Women's Hockey Team had a presumptive positive COVID-19 test, and as a result the team is in quarantine.

UMaine was scheduled to play at Holy Cross Friday, January 8th and Saturday January 9th but that series is off. There is no word as to whether it will be rescheduled for a later date or canceled outright.