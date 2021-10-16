Marchand, Swayman Have Bruins Off To Winning Start In 2021-22

The Boston Bruins 2021-22 season began Saturday night at the TD Garden with a 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars.

It was a strong start for the new-look spoked-B, who are out to prove their championship window has yet to close.

Brad Marchand got the B's on the board for the first time in the new year when he won and converted a penalty shot late in the first period.

After the Stars found an equalizer in the second period, Jake DeBrusk put the Bruins back in front less than five minutes into the third period. David Pastrnak found Marchand with less than two minutes on the clock to put the game on ice.

Former-Black Bear Jeremy Swayman, making his first career opening night start, stopped 27-of-28 shots and improved to 8-3 in 11 career regular season starts.

Nick Foligno and Erik Haula, a pair of newcomers to Boston this season, each recorded an assist in the win.

Next up for the Bruins, it's a date with the Flyers in Philadelphia on Wednesday night, followed by a trip to Buffalo on Friday before returning home on Sunday to play San Jose.