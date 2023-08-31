Mattanawcook Academy Golf Defeats Foxcroft Academy 179-211
The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Golf Team defeated the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 179-211 at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln on Thursday, August 31st.
Mattanawcook Academy's Andrew Oliver was the medalist with a low round score of 42.
Here are the individual scores
Mattanawcook Academy
- Andrew Oliver 42
- James Trott 43
- Abby Theriault 45
- Payson Turner 49
- Jacoby Savage 50
- True Weatherbee 61
- Jayden Windsor 61
- Drew Skidmore 62
Foxcroft Academy
- Calvin Landry 45
- Colin Carpenter 53
- Jack Day 56
- Simon Brecker 57
- Brady O'Connor 60
- Tristen Turner 62
- Maddox Weilman 62
- Jaykob White 63
Thanks to Jeremy Weatherbee for the information
We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.
