Mattanawcook Academy Golf Defeats Foxcroft Academy 179-211

The Mattanawcook Academy Lynx Golf Team defeated the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 179-211 at JaTo Highlands in Lincoln on Thursday, August 31st.

Mattanawcook Academy's Andrew Oliver was the medalist with a low round score of 42.

Here are the individual scores

Mattanawcook Academy

Andrew Oliver 42

James Trott 43

Abby Theriault 45

Payson Turner 49

Jacoby Savage 50

True Weatherbee 61

Jayden Windsor 61

Drew Skidmore 62

Foxcroft Academy

Calvin Landry 45

Colin Carpenter 53

Jack Day 56

Simon Brecker 57

Brady O'Connor 60

Tristen Turner 62

Maddox Weilman 62

Jaykob White 63

Thanks to Jeremy Weatherbee for the information

