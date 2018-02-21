The Mattanawcook Lynx held off a tough Penobscot Valley team in a Wednesday morning Class C quarterfinal game in Bangor.

Mattanawcook, of Lincoln, led for much of the game, but the Howlers were able to tie the game at 32 with less than five minutes left. However, the Lynx were able to regain control in the final minutes on the way to a 45-37 win.

Logan Thompson had 18 points for the Lynx with nine points coming in the fourth quarter. Cayden Spencer-Thompson had 10 in the contest.

Elijah Wood had 13 points for the Howlers.

It was a tight game throughout with two evenly matched teams that had split their regular season meetings.

No. 3 Mattanawcook improves to 13-6 and advances to the semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

PVHS ends the season at 13-6.