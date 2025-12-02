Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks won their 2nd straight game, for the 1st time this season, beating the Denver Nuggets 131-121 on Monday, December 1st.

Flagg played 33 minutes and finished with 24 points on 10-19 shooting. He had a 3-pointer and was 3-4 from the free throw line. He ripped down 8 boards and had 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block on the night.

Check out his highlights.

Anthony Davis had a double-double for the Mavs, finishing with 32 points and 13 rebounds to lead the team.

Dallas is now 7-15. They will host Miami on Wednesday, December 3rd at 8:30 with the game being broadcast on NBA TV.