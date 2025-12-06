Cooper Flagg and Mavericks Fall to Oklahoma City Thunder 132-111 [VIDEO]
Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Maverick's 3-game winning streak came to an end on Friday night, December 5th, as Oklahoma City, the top team in the NBA beat them 132-111.
Flagg played a team-high 29 minutes finishing with 16 points. He was 5-11 from the field and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. He had 2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Check out his highlights.
Dallas is now 8-16 while OKC improves to a league-best 22-1.
Cooper and the Mavericks are back on the hardwood Saturday, December 6th when they host the Houston Rockets with the game tipping off at 8:30 p.m.
