MCI Beats Orono 4-2 in Softball Exhibition Game

The MCI Huskies beat the Orono Red Riots 4-2 in a softball exhibition game in Pittsfield on Monday, April 15th.

Kassie Snowman allowed 9 hits but just 2 runs, in the complete game win for the Huskies. She struck out 12 and walked 4.

Orono's Jillian Severance struck out 14 but walked 7. She allowed just 1 hit

MCI's lone hit was from Jyllian Riendeau, the lead-off hitter.

Emma LaBelle, Orono's lead-off hitter was 3-3 with a triple. Jillian Severance was 3-4, with 3 singles, Ava Jurdak, Abby Haney and Audra Brooks each singled for the Red Riots.

Orono will play at Bucksport on Friday, April 19th at 1 p.m. for their 1st game of the regular season.

The Huskies will open the season on Saturday, April 20th when they host Houlton in a doubleheader with games at Noon and 2 p.m.

The High School Player of the Week resumes on Monday, April 15th. Nominees for the week April 15-20th should be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday night, April 21st. Voting will take place Monday April 22nd - Thursday April 25th with the winner being announced on April 26th.

