The MDI Trojans beat the Old Town Coyotes 3-2 in the 8th inning in Bar Harbor on Saturday, May 3rd.

With the game tied at 2-2, Colin Sullivan walked to start the inning. Alex Roos singled to left, and Sullivan went to 3rd. Mason LaPointe then grounded to 1st and Sullivan beat the throw to the plate, to give the Trojans the win.

Preston Tripp started on the mound and went 6.2 innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 7 and walked 2. Spencer Grierson picked up the win, pitching the final 1.1 innings.

LaPointe had 2 stolen bases. Roos, Brady Thurston and Sullivan each had a stolen base.

Sullivan was 1-3 with a double for MDI, Roos was 1-4 with a run batted in. Cameron Graham and Eli MacDonnell each singled for MDI

Julian Duty started on the mound for the Coyotes. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing just 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 10 and walked 1. Tyler Priest took the loss, pitching the final 1.1 innings with 1 hit and 1 run striking out 4 and walking 2.

Ethan Closson had a pair of hits for the Coytoes. Priest, Duty and Jackson Brawn each had a single.

Closson swiped 2 bases, with Duty and Priest each stealing a base.

MDI is now 1-1. They will host the Hermon Hawks on Monday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Old Town lost for the 1st time and are now 3-1. They will host Hermon on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

