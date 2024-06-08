MDI Beats Caribou 4-1 to Win Class B Northern Maine Boy’s Tennis Championship

The MDI Boy's Tennis Team beat Caribou 4-1 on Saturday afternoon, June 8th to win the Class B Northern Maine Tennis Championship. The match was moved from Bangor High School indoors to the Armstrong Tennis and Pickleball Center in Hampden.

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the results. Thanks to Eliza Levin for sending them!

1st Singles - Sam Hebert (Car) beat Owen Kelly 6-2, 6-4

2nd Singles - Jameson Weir (MDI) beat Mason Merchant 6-3, 6-1

3rd Singles - Bowdoin Allen (MDI) beat Mason Merchant 7-5, 6-4 in tiebreaker

1st Doubles - Riley Donahue/Caden Braun (MDI) beat Abe Bouchard/Landyn Waldermarson 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

2nd Doubles - Kadin Reed/Eli Hansbury (MDI) beat Landin Spooner/James Bennett 6-3, 6-1

MDI will play the winner of the Yarmouth-Lincoln Academy Regional Final in the State Finals on Wednesday, June 12th at Bates College.