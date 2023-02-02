MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS &#038; PHOTOS]

MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI-PI Boys Basketball Photo Walter Churchill

The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night.

MDI led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the Wildcats taking a 1 point lead at the Half, 35-34. Presque Isle led 45-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 12 points including with 2 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Alex Gray had 2 3-pointers. Spencer Laurendeau, Cal Hodgdon, and Brandon Marsh each had a 3-pointer. MDI was 4-6 from the free throw line.

Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with a game-high 21 points. Jack Hallett had 10 points. Cummings and Brayden Castonguay each had 2 3-pointers. Wyatt Young and Dawson Beaulieu each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 15-24 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 5-11 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. The play

  • at Washington Academy on Saturday, February 4th at 3:30 p.m.
  • at Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m.

Presque Isle is now 7-8 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play

  • at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, February 4th at 4:30 p.m.
  • home vs. Hermon on Monday, February 6th at 5:30 p.m.
  • home vs. Caribou on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Presque Isle Boys1124101257
MDI Boys16188547

 

Box Score

Presque Isle

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Brent Greenlaw1--12
Wyatt Young3-1--
Jasiah Wilson0----
Dawson Beaulieu81135
Brayden Castonguay812--
Benjamin Turner0----
Jack Boone0----
Malachi Cummings214278
Eli Mosher0----
Jack Buck61-48
Michael Langley0----
Jack Hallett105--1
TEAM0----
TOTALS571261524

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau511--
Kadin Reed122222
Joey Wellman-Clouse0----
Cal Hodgdon721--
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh3-1-2
Ethan Sosa21---
Evan Ankrom101222
Alex Gray812--
Jarron Beikert0----
Jameson Weir0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS478946

 

Check out the photos from Walter Churchill

MDI-Presque Isle Boys Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to Presque Isle on Thursday, February 2nd
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket