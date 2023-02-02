MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night.
MDI led 16-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, with the Wildcats taking a 1 point lead at the Half, 35-34. Presque Isle led 45-42 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 12 points including with 2 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 10 points including 2 3-pointers. Alex Gray had 2 3-pointers. Spencer Laurendeau, Cal Hodgdon, and Brandon Marsh each had a 3-pointer. MDI was 4-6 from the free throw line.
Presque Isle was led by Malachi Cummings with a game-high 21 points. Jack Hallett had 10 points. Cummings and Brayden Castonguay each had 2 3-pointers. Wyatt Young and Dawson Beaulieu each had a 3-pointer. The Wildcats were 15-24 from the free throw line.
MDI is now 5-11 with 2 games remaining in the regular season. The play
- at Washington Academy on Saturday, February 4th at 3:30 p.m.
- at Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m.
Presque Isle is now 7-8 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play
- at Foxcroft Academy on Saturday, February 4th at 4:30 p.m.
- home vs. Hermon on Monday, February 6th at 5:30 p.m.
- home vs. Caribou on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Presque Isle Boys
|11
|24
|10
|12
|57
|MDI Boys
|16
|18
|8
|5
|47
Box Score
Presque Isle
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Brent Greenlaw
|1
|-
|-
|1
|2
|Wyatt Young
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Jasiah Wilson
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson Beaulieu
|8
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Brayden Castonguay
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Benjamin Turner
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Boone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Malachi Cummings
|21
|4
|2
|7
|8
|Eli Mosher
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Buck
|6
|1
|-
|4
|8
|Michael Langley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Hallett
|10
|5
|-
|-
|1
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|57
|12
|6
|15
|24
MDI
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Spencer Laurendau
|5
|1
|1
|-
|-
|Kadin Reed
|12
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Joey Wellman-Clouse
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cal Hodgdon
|7
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Jay Haney
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brandon Marsh
|3
|-
|1
|-
|2
|Ethan Sosa
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Evan Ankrom
|10
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Alex Gray
|8
|1
|2
|-
|-
|Jarron Beikert
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jameson Weir
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|47
|8
|9
|4
|6
Check out the photos from Walter Churchill