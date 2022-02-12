MDI Boys Swim and Dive Win PVCs Bangor 2nd Ellsworth 3rd [RESULTS]
The MDI Boy's Swim and Dive Team won the PVC Championships at the University of Maine on Friday, February 11th. Bangor came in 2nd and Ellsworth 3rd. Here are the full team and individual results
The full team results were
- MDI 310.50 points
- Bangor 270 points
- Ellsworth 227 points
- John Bapst 122.50 points
- Old Town 106 points
- Brewer 71 points
- GSA 59 points
- Hampden Academy 33 points
- Foxcroft Academy 5 points
The PVC Girls Swim and Dive Meet is Saturday, February 12th.
Here are the individual results
