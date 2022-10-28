MDI Defense Key to 42-8 Trojan Win Over Camden Hills [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans advanced to the 8-man Large School North Regional Finals after beating Camden Hills 42-8 at Alumni Field in Bar Harbor on Friday night, October 28th. The key to tonight's victory, a bend-but-not-break defense and 4 takeaways.

MDI won the coin toss and elected to defer, receiving the ball in the 2nd Half. After kicking off, Camden Hill started at their own 37 yard line.The Windjammers were successful in moving the ball down the field, while also eating up the clock. They were at the 20 yard line, when they tried a reverse, and fumbled the ball. Junior Tyler Lunt picked the ball up and rumbled 80 yards for a Trojan touchdown. The 2-point conversion was good and MDI led 8-0 with 4:23 left in the 1st Quarter.

MDI kicked off and Camden Hills took over at their own 40 yard line. The Windjammers were finally topped and turned the ball over on downs, with MDI taking over at their own 40 yard line with 17.5 seconds left in the 1st Quarter. MDI was only able to run 1 offensive play in the 1st Quarter, but still led 8-0.

After MDI was forced to punt, Camden Hills took over on their own 23 yard line, with 11:06.left in the 1st Half. Aiden Jeffers picked off William Haslam and returned the interception 15 yards for a "pick-6". The 2-point conversion was no good, and MDI led 14-0 despite just having the ball for 1 series, and being forced to punt.

After Camden Hills was forced to punt, MDI's Alex Gray was picked off, and Camden Hills had the ball at the Trojan 22 yard line with 4:21 left in the 1st Half. They were finally able to score, when Haslam ran in from a yard out The drive took 4:02 and with 19.7 second left, MDI led 14-8 after the 2-point conversion was good.

MDI had the ball just 3 times in the 1st Half, including the last drive that lasted just 13.7 seconds, when time ran out. Despite that, the Trojans led 14-8 at the end of the 1st Half.

MDI received the ball to start the 2nd Half. In the opening drive of the 2nd Half, the Trojans were called for 3-4 successive penalties, until finally Alex Gray lofted a 34 yard touchdown pass to Spencer Laurendeau. The 2-point conversion was good with the drive taking 5:09. With 6:51 left in the 3rd Quarter MDI led 20-8.

After Camden Hills was forced to punt, MDI took over at midfield, with 6;02 left in the 3rd Quarter. Aiden Grant, came in and found the end zone from 4 yards out. With 2:09 left, MDI led 28-8 after converting the 2-point play.

Alex Gray then recovered a fumble, and Grant ran in for another 4 yard touchdown. Withe the 2-point conversion MDI led 36-8 with 10:25 remaining in the game.

MDI would score again in the 4th Quarter after forcing Camden Hills to turn the ball over on downs. Spencer Laurendeau scored from 21 yards out. The 2-point conversion was no good and MDI led 42-8

On the next possession Logan Blanchette recovered the fumble, for the Trojan's 4th takeaway of the game.

MDI will now host Waterville in the Northern Maine 8-man Large Finals. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. Waterville beat MDI 26-20 in Week 2. The Panthers advanced to the finals by defeating Morse 22-12 Friday night.

Stats

MDI Rushing

Alex Gray 18 carries 134 yards

Aiden Grant 6 carries 56 yards

Spencer Laurendeau 4 carries 29 yards

Josh Wedge 1 carry 5 yards

Ripley Hawkins 2 carries minus 5 yards

Camden Hills Rushing

Louis Mainella 17 carries 58 yards

Owen Reynolds 11 carries 34 yards

Matt Mitchell 1 carry 10 yards

Vincent Mainella 1 carry 10 yards

Isaac Dutille 1 carry minus 1 yard

William Haslam 4 carries minus 8 yards

MDI Passing

Alex Gray 1-3 34 yards, 1 Touchdown, 1 Interception

Camden Hills Passing

William Haslam 6-18 70 yards 1 Interception

MDI Receiving

Spencer Laurendeau 1 reception 34 yards

Camden Hills Receiving

Louis Mainella 2 receptions 27 yards

Dylan Lowe 3 receptions 26 yards

Cameron Lawrence 1 reception 17 yards

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos