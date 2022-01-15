MDI Diving Invitational [RESULTS]

MDI High School hosted a Diving Invitational on Saturday afternoon, January 15th at the Bar Harbor YMCA. Here are the results

Boys 1 Meter Diving 11 dives

1, Deschamps, Ronin, BEL, 183.65. 2, Wang, Kai, BANG, 158.15.

Boys 1 Meter Diving 6 dives

1, Bench, Oakley, MDI, 116.40. 2, Donahue, Riley, MDI, 110.25. 3, Tomalty,

Adam, BEL, 102.35. 4, Mckernan, Liam, MDI, 85.00. 5, O'Neal, Graeme, BANG,

82.50.

Girls 1 Meter Diving 11 dives

1, Springer, Kaela, ELLS, 348.25. 2, Springer, Kiera, ELLS, 298.80. 3,

Springer, Elena, ELLS, 290.25. 4, Sellnow, Claire, BANG, 263.35.

Girls 1 Meter Diving 6 dives

1, St. Germain, Fiona, MDI, 141.70. 2, Rozeff, Nina, MDI, 122.50. --, Levin,

Eliza, MDI, X85.35.