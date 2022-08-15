MDI Football Begins 2-A-Days [PHOTOS]

Monday August 15th was the 1st day of the Fall High School Athletic Season and the MDI Football Team began 2-a-Days with conditioning practice from 6 am to 8 am.

The Trojans had a great turnout, with about 36 boys ready to suit up.

Our 1st game that we will be broadcasting on WDEA Internet Radio will be on Friday, August 26th when the Trojans will have an exhibition game at Alumni Field against the Dexter Tigers at 7 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on any Alexa enabled device and on the WDEA APP

Check out the photos from the 1st morning practice