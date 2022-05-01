MDI Girls and Orono Boys Finish 1st in Track and Field meet in Orono Saturday
8 Teams competed in the Track and Field Meet in Orono on Saturday, April 30th at Orono High School. When the final events had been tallied the MDI Girls finished 1st and the Orono Boys finished 1st. Competing were teams from MDI, Old Town, Orono, Presque Isle, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent and Washington Academy
Here are the team results
Girls
- MDI - 198
- Old Town - 113
- Orono - 100
- Presque Isle - 66.50
- Houlton - 62.50
- Fort Kent - 26
- Washington Academy - 17
- Fort Fairfield - 1
Boys
- Orono - 123
- Presque Isle - 121
- MDI - 107
- Old Town - 92
- Washington Academy - 83
- Fort Kent - 23
- Fort Fairfield - 12
- Houlton - 9
To see all the individual times, heights and distances click HERE
Thanks to Matt Schilmoeller for the photos!
Orono Track Meet