MDI Girls and Orono Boys Finish 1st in Track and Field meet in Orono Saturday

8 Teams competed in the Track and Field Meet in Orono on Saturday, April 30th at Orono High School. When the final events had been tallied the MDI Girls finished 1st and the Orono Boys finished 1st. Competing were teams from MDI, Old Town, Orono, Presque Isle, Houlton, Fort Fairfield, Fort Kent and Washington Academy

Here are the team results

Girls

MDI - 198 Old Town - 113 Orono - 100 Presque Isle - 66.50 Houlton - 62.50 Fort Kent - 26 Washington Academy - 17 Fort Fairfield - 1

Boys

Orono - 123 Presque Isle - 121 MDI - 107 Old Town - 92 Washington Academy - 83 Fort Kent - 23 Fort Fairfield - 12 Houlton - 9

To see all the individual times, heights and distances click HERE

Thanks to Matt Schilmoeller for the photos!