MDI Girls Beat Ellsworth 43-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

MDI Girls Beat Ellsworth 43-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

February 8, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team celebrated Senior Recognition Night with a hard-fought 43-30 win over the Ellsworth Eagles at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, February 8th. It was the last regular season game for MDI's 6 seniors.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 9-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but MDI outscored Ellsworth 20-5 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 26-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans outscored Ellsworth 13-4 in the 3rd Quarter to make the lead 21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 39-18. Ellsworth outscored MDI 12-4 in the final quarter but the deficit was too much for the Eagles to overcome.

MDI was led by Olivia Gray with 10 points while Lexi Tozier and Elizabeth Jones each had 8 points. MDI was 12-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Olivia Gray had 2 3-'s and Emily Carter had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth was led by Addison Atherton with 8 pints while Grace Jaffray had 7 points. The Eagles were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 2 3's and Grace Jaffray had the other for Ellsworth.

MDI finishes the regular season with a record of 14-4 and will be the 3rd seed in Class B North. The Trojans will host a prelim game on Tuesday, February 15th with their opponent to be determined

Ellsworth is now 10-7 and will conclude the regular season on Wednesday, February 9th at John Bapst, with the game being played at the UMaine Bangor campus. The Eagles will then host a prelim game on Tuesday, February 15th with their opponent to be determined

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls9541230
MDI Girls62013443

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel100011
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan622022
10Megan Jordan000000
11Morgan Clifford620200
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton822046
15Brooke Pirie000000
21Lily Bean211000
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray732100
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS30107379

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman611044
13Emily Carter521100
15Grace Witham000000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll200022
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray1031222
33Lexi Tozier844001
35Mollie Gray411022
43Elizabeth Jones833026
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS43141131217

MDI-Ellsworth Girls Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to Ellsworth on Senior Recognition Night on Tuesday February 8th
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top