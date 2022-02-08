MDI Girls Beat Ellsworth 43-30 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team celebrated Senior Recognition Night with a hard-fought 43-30 win over the Ellsworth Eagles at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, February 8th. It was the last regular season game for MDI's 6 seniors.

Ellsworth jumped out to a 9-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, but MDI outscored Ellsworth 20-5 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 26-14 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Trojans outscored Ellsworth 13-4 in the 3rd Quarter to make the lead 21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter 39-18. Ellsworth outscored MDI 12-4 in the final quarter but the deficit was too much for the Eagles to overcome.

MDI was led by Olivia Gray with 10 points while Lexi Tozier and Elizabeth Jones each had 8 points. MDI was 12-17 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Olivia Gray had 2 3-'s and Emily Carter had a 3-pointer.

Ellsworth was led by Addison Atherton with 8 pints while Grace Jaffray had 7 points. The Eagles were 7-9 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Morgan Clifford had 2 3's and Grace Jaffray had the other for Ellsworth.

MDI finishes the regular season with a record of 14-4 and will be the 3rd seed in Class B North. The Trojans will host a prelim game on Tuesday, February 15th with their opponent to be determined

Ellsworth is now 10-7 and will conclude the regular season on Wednesday, February 9th at John Bapst, with the game being played at the UMaine Bangor campus. The Eagles will then host a prelim game on Tuesday, February 15th with their opponent to be determined

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 9 5 4 12 30 MDI Girls 6 20 13 4 43

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 6 2 2 0 2 2 10 Megan Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Morgan Clifford 6 2 0 2 0 0 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 8 2 2 0 4 6 15 Brooke Pirie 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lily Bean 2 1 1 0 0 0 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 7 3 2 1 0 0 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 30 10 7 3 7 9

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 6 1 1 0 4 4 13 Emily Carter 5 2 1 1 0 0 15 Grace Witham 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 2 0 0 0 2 2 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 10 3 1 2 2 2 33 Lexi Tozier 8 4 4 0 0 1 35 Mollie Gray 4 1 1 0 2 2 43 Elizabeth Jones 8 3 3 0 2 6 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 43 14 11 3 12 17