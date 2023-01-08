MDI Girls Beat Winslow 71-28 [STATS]

The MDI Girls beat the Winslow Black Raiders 71-28 on the road on Saturday night, January 7th.

The outcome wasn't in doubt after the 1st Quarter when the Trojans jumped out to a 28-2 lead. They led 48-10 at the end of the 1st Half and MDI was up 61-12 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 4 players in double figures. Lexi Tozier led all scorers with 17 points. Mollie Gray and Sophia Brophy each had 14 points and Alexsandra Hanley finished with 10 points. Emma Simard had a 3-pointer. The Trojans were 8-15 from the free throw line.

Winslow was led by Carissa Curtis with 11 points including 3 3-pointers. Bethany Blakely had 10 points with 2 3-pointers. The Black Raiders were 1-2 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 3-4. The Trojans play in Orono on Tuesday, January 10th at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device with the pregame starting at 5:15 p.m.

Winslow is now 0-7. They travel to Belfast on Tuesday, January 10th to play the Lions at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Barker for the stats

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 1 - 7 need to be received by January 9th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 28 20 13 10 71 Winslow Girls 2 8 2 16 28

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - 1 Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 4 2 - - 2 Lexi Tozier 17 8 - 1 2 Emma Simard 5 1 1 - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 3 - - 3 4 Mollie Gray 14 6 - 2 3 Sophia Brophy 14 7 - - - Lily Norwood 2 1 - - - Alexsandra Hanley 10 4 - 2 3 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 71 30 1 8 15

Winslow