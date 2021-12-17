MDI Girls Bring the 3’s Beat Orono 67-43 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Girl's Basketball Team drained 11 3-pointers and beat the Orono Red Riots 67-43 in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 17th.

The game got off to a sluggish start with MDI leading 9-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-10 at the end of the 1st Half. But then it was as if the lids came off the basket, as MDI outscored Orono 25-22 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 45-32. In the 4th Quarter MDI outscored Orono 22-11.

MDI was led by Olivia Gray with 17 points while Elena Alderman had 16 points. The Trojans were 8-13 from the free throw line. Olivia Gray had 5 3-pointers, while Elena Alderman had 4 3-pointers. Emily Carter and Mollie Gray each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Lauryn Brown who had a game-high 21 points. Clarise Bell finished with 9 points. The Red Riots were 9-14 from the free throw line. Not to be outdone, Orono sank 6 3-pointers. Lauryn Brown and Clarise Bell each had 3 3-pointers.

MDI is now 3-0 on the season, and travels up to Caribou on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Orono is 0-3 and will travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Orono Girls64221143
MDI Girls911252267

Box Score

Orono

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Clarise Bell19303000
5Emma LaBelle12110001
11Sydney Ronco10000001
13Angelina Pitt10000000
15Mary Hillary Whitmore10000002
21Hannah Sinclair16330000
23Lauryn Brown1216336101
25Emerson Walston13000340
31Aliyah Sapiel10000001
33Chloe LaBree10000000
43Riley Murray10000000
45Kate Higgins12110000
TOTALS14314869146

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Mia  Shaw10000000
3Alla Hanley10000000
5Emma Simard10000001
11Elena Alderman116514221
13Emily Carter17321002
15Grace Witham12110004
21Sophia Brophy12110001
25Soren Hopkins-Goff13000330
31Olivia Gray117615022
33Lexi Tozier14220001
35Mollie Gray19431001
43Elizabeth Jones17220363
TOTALS16724131181316

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

