MDI Girls Bring the 3’s Beat Orono 67-43 [PHOTOS/STATS]
The MDI Girl's Basketball Team drained 11 3-pointers and beat the Orono Red Riots 67-43 in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 17th.
The game got off to a sluggish start with MDI leading 9-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-10 at the end of the 1st Half. But then it was as if the lids came off the basket, as MDI outscored Orono 25-22 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 45-32. In the 4th Quarter MDI outscored Orono 22-11.
MDI was led by Olivia Gray with 17 points while Elena Alderman had 16 points. The Trojans were 8-13 from the free throw line. Olivia Gray had 5 3-pointers, while Elena Alderman had 4 3-pointers. Emily Carter and Mollie Gray each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.
Orono was led by Lauryn Brown who had a game-high 21 points. Clarise Bell finished with 9 points. The Red Riots were 9-14 from the free throw line. Not to be outdone, Orono sank 6 3-pointers. Lauryn Brown and Clarise Bell each had 3 3-pointers.
MDI is now 3-0 on the season, and travels up to Caribou on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Orono is 0-3 and will travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Orono Girls
|6
|4
|22
|11
|43
|MDI Girls
|9
|11
|25
|22
|67
Box Score
Orono
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Clarise Bell
|1
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Emma LaBelle
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Sydney Ronco
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Angelina Pitt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mary Hillary Whitmore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|Hannah Sinclair
|1
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Lauryn Brown
|1
|21
|6
|3
|3
|6
|10
|1
|25
|Emerson Walston
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|31
|Aliyah Sapiel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|Chloe LaBree
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Riley Murray
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Kate Higgins
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|43
|14
|8
|6
|9
|14
|6
MDI
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|1
|Mia Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Emma Simard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Elena Alderman
|1
|16
|5
|1
|4
|2
|2
|1
|13
|Emily Carter
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|15
|Grace Witham
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|1
|17
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|2
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|35
|Mollie Gray
|1
|9
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|1
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|3
|TOTALS
|1
|67
|24
|13
|11
|8
|13
|16
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos