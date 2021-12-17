MDI Girls Bring the 3’s Beat Orono 67-43 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Girl's Basketball Team drained 11 3-pointers and beat the Orono Red Riots 67-43 in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 17th.

The game got off to a sluggish start with MDI leading 9-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-10 at the end of the 1st Half. But then it was as if the lids came off the basket, as MDI outscored Orono 25-22 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 45-32. In the 4th Quarter MDI outscored Orono 22-11.

MDI was led by Olivia Gray with 17 points while Elena Alderman had 16 points. The Trojans were 8-13 from the free throw line. Olivia Gray had 5 3-pointers, while Elena Alderman had 4 3-pointers. Emily Carter and Mollie Gray each chipped in with 1 3-pointer.

Orono was led by Lauryn Brown who had a game-high 21 points. Clarise Bell finished with 9 points. The Red Riots were 9-14 from the free throw line. Not to be outdone, Orono sank 6 3-pointers. Lauryn Brown and Clarise Bell each had 3 3-pointers.

MDI is now 3-0 on the season, and travels up to Caribou on Wednesday, December 22nd at 2:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Orono is 0-3 and will travel to Dover-Foxcroft to play the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Wednesday, December 22nd at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Orono Girls 6 4 22 11 43 MDI Girls 9 11 25 22 67

Box Score

Orono

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 3 Clarise Bell 1 9 3 0 3 0 0 0 5 Emma LaBelle 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 Sydney Ronco 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 13 Angelina Pitt 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Mary Hillary Whitmore 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 Hannah Sinclair 1 6 3 3 0 0 0 0 23 Lauryn Brown 1 21 6 3 3 6 10 1 25 Emerson Walston 1 3 0 0 0 3 4 0 31 Aliyah Sapiel 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 33 Chloe LaBree 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 43 Riley Murray 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 45 Kate Higgins 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 1 43 14 8 6 9 14 6

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Mia Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Emma Simard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 11 Elena Alderman 1 16 5 1 4 2 2 1 13 Emily Carter 1 7 3 2 1 0 0 2 15 Grace Witham 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 4 21 Sophia Brophy 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 1 3 0 0 0 3 3 0 31 Olivia Gray 1 17 6 1 5 0 2 2 33 Lexi Tozier 1 4 2 2 0 0 0 1 35 Mollie Gray 1 9 4 3 1 0 0 1 43 Elizabeth Jones 1 7 2 2 0 3 6 3 TOTALS 1 67 24 13 11 8 13 16

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos