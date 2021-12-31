MDI Girls Fall to Hermon 43-26 [STATS]

Ryan McVay via Thinkstock

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Hermon Hawks on Thursday afternoon, December 30th 43-26 in Hermon .The Hawks outscored MDI 15-5 in the 4th Quarter, going 11-12 from the free throw line

Hermon led 7-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 28-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 15 points. Allie Cameron and Elizabeth Wyman each chipped in 10 points. The Hawks were 15-18 from the free throw line in the afternoon. Lebel and Cameron each had a 3-pointer for Hermon

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jone with 9 points,  and Olivia Gray had 8 points. The Trojans were 9-11 from the free throw line. Olivia Gray had MDI's lone 3-pointer.

Hermon is now 5-1 on the season and next plays at Bucksport on Monday, January 3rd

MDI is now 4-2 and plays at home against Old Town on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m.  That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Thanks to Elena Alderman for the stats

Line Score

1234T
MDI Girls489526
Hermon Hawks Girls71381543

Box Score

MDI

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
1Mia  Shaw10000000
3Alla Hanley10000000
5Emma Simard10000000
11Elena Alderman15220111
13Emily Carter10000004
15Grace Witham10000000
21Sophia Brophy10000000
23Leah Carroll10000004
25Soren Hopkins-Goff10000000
31Olivia Gray18101561
33Lexi Tozier12110002
35Mollie Gray12110002
43Elizabeth Jones19330342
TOTALS12687191116

Hermon

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Faith Coombs10000002
3Allie Cameron110101783
4Brooke Gallop10000000
5Rachel Wickett10000000
10Izzy Byram10000000
11Maddie Lebel115651244
12Sydney Gallop12110001
13Charlotte Caron10000001
14Ashley Cote10000000
15Veronica Chichetto10000000
23Megan Tracy16220223
32Elizabeth Wyman110330440
34Bella Bowden10000000
TOTALS14313112151814
