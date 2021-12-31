MDI Girls Fall to Hermon 43-26 [STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Hermon Hawks on Thursday afternoon, December 30th 43-26 in Hermon .The Hawks outscored MDI 15-5 in the 4th Quarter, going 11-12 from the free throw line

Hermon led 7-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 20-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks led 28-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Hermon was led by Maddie Lebel with 15 points. Allie Cameron and Elizabeth Wyman each chipped in 10 points. The Hawks were 15-18 from the free throw line in the afternoon. Lebel and Cameron each had a 3-pointer for Hermon

MDI was led by Elizabeth Jone with 9 points, and Olivia Gray had 8 points. The Trojans were 9-11 from the free throw line. Olivia Gray had MDI's lone 3-pointer.

Hermon is now 5-1 on the season and next plays at Bucksport on Monday, January 3rd

MDI is now 4-2 and plays at home against Old Town on Wednesday, January 5th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Thanks to Elena Alderman for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 4 8 9 5 26 Hermon Hawks Girls 7 13 8 15 43

Box Score

MDI

# Name G PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA PF 1 Mia Shaw 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Emma Simard 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 1 5 2 2 0 1 1 1 13 Emily Carter 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 15 Grace Witham 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 1 8 1 0 1 5 6 1 33 Lexi Tozier 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 35 Mollie Gray 1 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 43 Elizabeth Jones 1 9 3 3 0 3 4 2 TOTALS 1 26 8 7 1 9 11 16

Hermon