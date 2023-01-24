MDI Girls Fall to Hermon 50-43 [STATS]

The MDI Girls dug themselves too big of a hole and despite outscoring Hermon 19-10 in the 4th Quarter, fell to the Hermon Hawks 50-43 in Hermon on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hermon led 11-4 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 21-15 at the end of the 1st Half. Hermon outscored MDI 19-9 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 40-24 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Sophia Brophy who had 16 points. Mollie Gray had 13 points including 2 3-pointers. The Trojans were 9-13 from the free throw line.

Hermon was led by Bella Bowden with 15 points and Sadie Campbell had 14 points, including 4 3-pointers. Veronica Chichetto had 10 points. Ashley Cote had 2 3's

MDI is now 6-6. They travel up to Aroostook County to play Caribou on Friday, January 27th at 4:30. Our pregame on AM 1370 WDEA will begin at 4:15 p.m. You can hear the game also on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is now 8-5. They are off until Wednesday, February 1st when they host Ellsworth at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Girls 4 11 9 19 43 Hermon Girls 11 10 19 10 50

Box Score

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 3 1 - 1 2 Emma Simard 4 2 - - 1 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 13 2 2 3 4 Sophia Brophy 16 6 - 4 4 Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 5 2 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 43 14 2 9 13

Hermon