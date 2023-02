MDI Girls Win PVC Girls Swimming and Diving Championships, Ellsworth 2nd

The MDI Girls Swim and Dive Team won the 45th Annual PVC Swimming and Diving Championships, held at the University of Maine on Saturday, February 11th. Ellsworth came in 2nd. Here are the Team and individual results.

The Ellsworth Girls Medley Relay broke the PVC meet record, and Brewer's Brynn Lavigueur broke two PVC meet records in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke. Had the timing system touch pad in Brewer's lane not malfunctioned in the 400 free relay, Brynn would have been credited with breaking 3 PVC Meet records (100 freestyle!)

$ indicates PVC meet record

# indicates class A state qualifying time

* indicates class B state qualifying tim

Team Results

MDI - 345 Ellsworth - 298 John Bapst - 157 Brewer - 138 Old Town - 108 Foxcroft Academy - 69 GSA - 64 Hampden Academy - 50 Bangor - 46

Women 200 Yard Medley Relay

1, Ellsworth High School '' (Kiera Springer JR, Caroline Mazgaj SR, Ella

Montgomery SO, Ellie Anderson SR), 1:51.96$. 2, MDI Trojans '' (Susanna Davis

SR, Denali Wagstaff JR, Elle Yarborough JR, Lylah Wagstaff FR), 2:02.08. 3,

John Bapst Memorial HS '' (Grace Slaybaugh FR, Kate Griffin JR, Meghan Bowden

SO, Emily Adams SR), 2:14.02. 4, George Stevens Academy '' (Annika Marshall

FR, Bailey Townsend FR, Ana Scheff SR, Julia Traub JR), 2:15.98. 5, Old Town

High School '' (Keely Kenny FR, Sadie May SO, Emma Sirois JR, Ava Depew SO),

2:30.11. 6, Bangor High School '' (Zoey Smith SR, Kate Busko SR, Lana Friess

SO, Brooke Blue SO), 2:30.97. 7, Foxcroft Academy '' (Maddy Gaylord SO, Abby

Kemp SR, Laney Reardon SR, Zlata Paslon SR), 2:32.17. --, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL

'' (Eden Price FR, Brynn Lavigueur FR, Rhyannon Price JR, Jessica Bendure SO),

DQ. --, Hampden Academy '' (Rachel Palmer SR, Emma Hawkins SR, Corina Arimond

SR, Julia Brown SR), DQ.

Women 200 Yard Freestyle

1, Lily James, MDI Trojans, 2:03.17#. 2, Eden Price, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL,

2:08.53#. 3, Lily Byer, MDI Trojans, 2:11.42#. 4, Annie Roach, Old Town High

School, 2:13.32#. 5, Leah MacPherson, Ellsworth High School, 2:15.47#. 6,

Gracie Parker, MDI Trojans, 2:16.94#. 7, Marin Griffin, John Bapst Memorial

HS, 2:17.56#. 8, Adriana Richardson, Ellsworth High School, 2:19.98#. 9,

Rachel Wheelden, John Bapst Memorial HS, 2:23.18#. 10, Maggie Lincoln, BREWER

HIGH SCHOOL, 2:28.25*. 11, Luna Wilhelm, MDI Trojans, 2:28.63*. 12, Emma

Sirois, Old Town High School, 2:36.27. 13, Millie Cowart, George Stevens

Academy, 2:37.02. 14, Jada Bilodeau, Hampden Academy, 2:42.13. 15, Emma

Hawkins, Hampden Academy, 2:54.50. 16, Noelani Huerth, Bangor High School,

2:54.89. 17, Zoey Smith, Bangor High School, 3:02.53. 18, Rachel Palmer,

Hampden Academy, 3:21.86.

Women 200 Yard IM

1, Rhyannon Price, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 2:13.02#. 2, Caroline Mazgaj, Ellsworth

High School, 2:16.18#. 3, Elle Yarborough, MDI Trojans, 2:25.39#. 4, Jordan

Berry, Ellsworth High School, 2:33.28#. 5, Denali Wagstaff, MDI Trojans,

2:37.30#. 6, Dylan Coy, Foxcroft Academy, 2:38.10#. 7, Kate Griffin, John

Bapst Memorial HS, 2:40.33#. 8, Annika Marshall, George Stevens Academy,

2:41.80#. 9, Iz Gilhooley, MDI Trojans, 2:50.31. 10, Harley Johnston, MDI

Trojans, 3:03.36. 11, Kate Busko, Bangor High School, 3:10.50.

Women 50 Yard Freestyle

1, Brynn Lavigueur, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 23.58$. 2, Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst

Memorial HS, 24.82#. 3, Ellie Anderson, Ellsworth High School, 26.54#. 4, Nina

Rozeff, MDI Trojans, 26.94#. 5, Lylah Wagstaff, MDI Trojans, 27.07#. 6, Sara

Moseley, Ellsworth High School, 28.48#. 7, Lily Beckwith, MDI Trojans, 28.69#.

8, Lexi Jones, MDI Trojans, 29.62. 9, Grace Slaybaugh, John Bapst Memorial HS,

30.03. 10, Logan Williams, Ellsworth High School, 30.34. 11, Kaela Springer,

Ellsworth High School, 30.55. 12, Julia Traub, George Stevens Academy, 31.11.

13, Emily Adams, John Bapst Memorial HS, 31.14. 14, Jessica Bendure, BREWER

HIGH SCHOOL, 31.21. 15, Pearl Pinkham, Sumner, 31.28. 16, Stephanie Gualtieri,

John Bapst Memorial HS, 31.38. 17, Brooke Blue, Bangor High School, 31.66. 18,

Ava Depew, Old Town High School, 31.92. 19, Aliyah Washburn, Ellsworth High

School, x31.97. 20, Julia Brown, Hampden Academy, 32.01. 21, Lucy Clews,

George Stevens Academy, 32.15. 22, Norah Robertson, George Stevens Academy,

32.24. 23, Sadie May, Old Town High School, 32.52. 24, Laura Stewart, BREWER

HIGH SCHOOL, 33.02. 25, Kiera Harper, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 33.16. 26, Hailey

Bouchard, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x33.63. 27, Alleigh Stansauk, Hampden Academy, 33.97. 28, Liz McDougall, Ellsworth High School, x34.00. 29, Annabelle

Lincoln, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x34.66. 30, Mia Turk, Hampden Academy, 34.84. 31, Kenzie Murray, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x34.97. 32, Breanne White, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x34.98. 33, Amaya Long, Bangor High School, 35.00. 34, Loucka

Wintenberger, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x35.68. 35, Lauren Judson, Ellsworth High

School, x36.06. 36, Annette Flotten, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x36.11. 37, Lily

Eubanks, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x36.41. 38, Abigail Coleman, John Bapst Memorial HS, x36.77. 39, Zlata Paslon, Foxcroft Academy, 37.95. 40, Aria Porter, Old

Town High School, 38.84. 41, Abby Look, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x39.29. 42,

Serenity McCabe, Foxcroft Academy, 41.15. 43, Morgan Downs, BREWER HIGH

SCHOOL, x42.33. 44, Morgan Martin, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x44.57. 45, Callie

Green, George Stevens Academy, 48.72. 46, Cossandra Johnson, Bangor High

School, 50.01. --, Bee Roeder, Bangor High School, DQ.

Women 1 mtr Diving

(Finals) 1, Kiera Springer, Ellsworth High School, 388.15*. 2, Kaela Springer,

Ellsworth High School, 369.80*. 3, Fiona St. Germain, MDI Trojans, 251.25*. 4,

Isabelle Byer, MDI Trojans, 217.65*.

(Semi-Finals) 1, Kiera Springer, Ellsworth High School, 264.95* q. 2, Kaela

Springer, Ellsworth High School, 259.65* q. 3, Fiona St. Germain, MDI Trojans,

190.75 q. 4, Isabelle Byer, MDI Trojans, 160.25 q

(Preliminaries) 1, Kaela Springer, Ellsworth High School, 165.80 q. 2, Kiera

Springer, Ellsworth High School, 152.70 q. 3, Fiona St. Germain, MDI Trojans,

118.95 q. 4, Isabelle Byer, MDI Trojans, 98.10 q.

Women 100 Yard Butterfly

1, Rhyannon Price, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 57.41#. 2, Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth

High School, 57.80#. 3, Jordan Berry, Ellsworth High School, 1:05.94#. 4,

Lylah Wagstaff, MDI Trojans, 1:08.39#. 5, Corina Arimond, Hampden Academy,

1:12.96#. 6, Lana Friess, Bangor High School, 1:13.61#. 7, Willa Bond, MDI

Trojans, 1:16.02#. 8, Iz Gilhooley, MDI Trojans, 1:16.94#. 9, Bailey Townsend,

George Stevens Academy, 1:17.14#. 10, Meghan Bowden, John Bapst Memorial HS,

1:17.26#. 11, Laney Reardon, Foxcroft Academy, 1:17.38#. 12, Ana Scheff,

George Stevens Academy, 1:24.91.

Women 100 Yard Freestyle

1, Ellie Anderson, Ellsworth High School, 57.62#. 2, Lily Byer, MDI Trojans,

59.18#. 3, Nina Rozeff, MDI Trojans, 59.53#. 4, Libby Saucier, Old Town High

School, 1:00.58#. 5, Susanna Davis, MDI Trojans, 1:01.76#. 6, Adriana

Richardson, Ellsworth High School, 1:02.37#. 7, Corina Arimond, Hampden

Academy, 1:03.96#. 8, Rachel Wheelden, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:03.97#. 9,

Dylan Coy, Foxcroft Academy, 1:04.34#. 10, Emily Adams, John Bapst Memorial

HS, 1:06.50. 11, Lexi Jones, MDI Trojans, 1:08.18. 12, Charlee Laffey, BREWER

HIGH SCHOOL, 1:09.46. 13, Millie Cowart, George Stevens Academy, 1:09.94. 14,

Jessica Bendure, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:10.72. 15, Aliyah Washburn, Ellsworth

High School, 1:11.44. 16, Harley Johnston, MDI Trojans, x1:12.19. 17, Julia

Brown, Hampden Academy, 1:12.59. 18, Keely Kenny, Old Town High School,

1:13.04. 19, Lucy Clews, George Stevens Academy, 1:13.49. 20, Laura Stewart,

BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:15.03. 21, Liz McDougall, Ellsworth High School,

1:17.43. 22, Breanne White, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:18.16. 23, Mia Turk, Hampden Academy, 1:19.69. 24, Annette Flotten, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x1:21.01. 25, Lauren Judson, Ellsworth High School, x1:21.25. 26, Lily Eubanks, BREWER HIGH

SCHOOL, x1:21.51. 27, Abigail Coleman, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:23.62. 28,

Serenity McCabe, Foxcroft Academy, 1:27.47. 29, Abby Look, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x1:28.46. 30, Zlata Paslon, Foxcroft Academy, 1:29.61. 31, Morgan Downs,

BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x1:41.38. 32, Morgan Martin, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x1:47.21. --, Ruby Spivak, George Stevens Academy, DQ.

Women 500 Yard Freestyle

1, Kiera Springer, Ellsworth High School, 5:39.50#. 2, Elle Yarborough, MDI

Trojans, 5:47.20#. 3, Annie Roach, Old Town High School, 5:54.94#. 4, Gracie

Parker, MDI Trojans, 6:03.74#. 5, Marin Griffin, John Bapst Memorial HS,

6:08.71#. 6, Isabelle Byer, MDI Trojans, 6:10.21#. 7, Luna Wilhelm, MDI

Trojans, 6:51.27. 8, Jada Bilodeau, Hampden Academy, 7:14.30. 9, Alleigh

Stansauk, Hampden Academy, 8:13.71.

Women 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, MDI Trojans '' (Lily Byer FR, Nina Rozeff SR, Lily James SR, Lylah Wagstaff

FR), 1:48.16. 2, Ellsworth High School '' (Jordan Berry SR, Adriana Richardson

SO, Sara Moseley JR, Leah MacPherson SR), 1:50.96. 3, John Bapst Memorial HS

'' (Gabby Rentosa JR, Kate Griffin JR, Grace Slaybaugh FR, Rachel Wheelden

SO), 1:51.02. 4, Old Town High School '' (Libby Saucier FR, Emma Sirois JR,

Ava Depew SO, Annie Roach SR), 1:58.69. 5, George Stevens Academy '' (Annika

Marshall FR, Ana Scheff SR, Julia Traub JR, Bailey Townsend FR), 2:02.94. 6,

Foxcroft Academy '' (Maddy Gaylord SO, Abby Kemp SR, Laney Reardon SR, Dylan

Coy JR), 2:07.32. 7, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL '' (Jessica Bendure SO, Kiera Harper

SR, Charlee Laffey SR, Laura Stewart JR), 2:08.41. 8, Hampden Academy ''

(Julia Brown SR, Jada Bilodeau JR, Mia Turk SR, Alleigh Stansauk FR), 2:14.38.

9, Bangor High School '' (Zoey Smith SR, Cossandra Johnson SR, Noelani Huerth

JR, Amaya Long JR), 2:37.35.

Women 100 Yard Backstroke

1, Brynn Lavigueur, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 56.68$. 2, Ella Montgomery, Ellsworth

High School, 1:00.76#. 3, Eden Price, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:02.17#. 4, Libby

Saucier, Old Town High School, 1:08.57#. 5, Leah MacPherson, Ellsworth High

School, 1:10.11#. 6, Susanna Davis, MDI Trojans, 1:10.61#. 7, Annika Marshall,

George Stevens Academy, 1:11.95#. 8, Meghan Bowden, John Bapst Memorial HS,

1:12.60#. 9, Willa Bond, MDI Trojans, 1:12.69#. 10, Lily Beckwith, MDI

Trojans, 1:15.74*. 11, Maddy Gaylord, Foxcroft Academy, 1:17.64. 12, Maggie

Lincoln, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:19.21. 13, Grace Slaybaugh, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:19.22. 14, Keely Kenny, Old Town High School, 1:19.60. 15, Kiera Harper, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:25.33. 16, Hailey Bouchard, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x1:25.46. 17, Sadie May, Old Town High School, 1:28.21. 18, Annabelle Lincoln, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, x1:32.69. 19, Norah Robertson, George Stevens Academy, 1:33.30. 20, Zoey Smith, Bangor High School, 1:44.70.

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke

1, Gabby Rentosa, John Bapst Memorial HS, 1:10.18#. 2, Caroline Mazgaj,

Ellsworth High School, 1:10.79#. 3, Lily James, MDI Trojans, 1:12.04#. 4,

Denali Wagstaff, MDI Trojans, 1:16.98#. 5, Kate Griffin, John Bapst Memorial

HS, 1:19.50#. 6, Lana Friess, Bangor High School, 1:19.63#. 7, Sara Moseley,

Ellsworth High School, 1:21.74#. 8, Logan Williams, Ellsworth High School,

1:22.98#. 9, Bailey Townsend, George Stevens Academy, 1:24.80. 10, Charlee

Laffey, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:31.99. 11, Abby Kemp, Foxcroft Academy, 1:34.27.

12, Kenzie Murray, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:37.00. 13, Ana Scheff, George Stevens Academy, 1:38.41. 14, Emma Hawkins, Hampden Academy, 1:40.19. 15, Kate Busko, Bangor High School, 1:40.53. 16, Loucka Wintenberger, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL, 1:45.77. 17, Noelani Huerth, Bangor High School, 1:48.97. 18, Rachel Palmer, Hampden Academy, 1:49.01. --, Ruby Spivak, George Stevens Academy, DQ. -,

Pearl Pinkham, Sumner, DQ. --, Callie Green, George Stevens Academy, DFS.

Women 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1, Ellsworth High School '' (Ella Montgomery SO, Kiera Springer JR, Ellie

Anderson SR, Caroline Mazgaj SR), 3:49.37. 2, BREWER HIGH SCHOOL '' (Brynn

Lavigueur FR, Maggie Lincoln SR, Eden Price FR, Rhyannon Price JR), 3:51.36.

3, MDI Trojans '' (Isabelle Byer FR, Elle Yarborough JR, Nina Rozeff SR, Lily

James SR), 4:01.59. 4, John Bapst Memorial HS '' (Marin Griffin SO, Emily

Adams SR, Gabby Rentosa JR, Meghan Bowden SO), 4:12.29. 5, Old Town High

School '' (Emma Sirois JR, Ava Depew SO, Annie Roach SR, Libby Saucier FR),

4:30.40. 6, Foxcroft Academy '' (Maddy Gaylord SO, Abby Kemp SR, Laney Reardon

SR, Dylan Coy JR), 4:53.45. 7, Hampden Academy '' (Corina Arimond SR, Mia Turk

SR, Jada Bilodeau JR, Emma Hawkins SR), 5:06.68. --, George Stevens Academy ''

(Millie Cowart FR, Julia Traub JR, Callie Green , Norah Robertson FR), DQ.

