MDI Girl’s X-C Wins PVC Large School Championships, Houlton Girl’s X-C wins PVC Small School Championships

The PVC (Penobscot Valley Conference) Cross Country Championships were held at Houlton High School on Saturday, October 19th.

The MDI Girls finished 1st in the Large School Championships with a perfect Team Score of 15, placing their Top 5 runners in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th places. The Houlton Girls finished 1st in the Small School Championships.

The Top 10 Girl's Overall Results were

Teanne Ewings Houlton 18:25.75 Natalie Johnson Houlton 19:05.34 Amelia Vandongen MDI 19:22.66 Clara White Orono19:44.02 Maya Boyington Orono 20:09.09 Rebecca Rand MDI 19:22.66 Kulani Granholm 21:04.59 Marlee Catanese MDI 21:14.21 Meri Rainford MDI 21:17.24 Aleah Rideout Presque Isle 21:32.00

Large School Team Results

MDI 15 Old Town 82 John Bapst 83 Presque Isle 83 Caribou 123 Ellsworth 151 Hermon 182

Small School Team Results

Houlton 21 GSA 35 Narraguagus 80

