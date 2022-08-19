MDI-Hampden Academy Girl’s Soccer Exhibition [PHOTOS]

The MDI Girl's Soccer Team traveled to Hampden Academy on Friday, August 19th in the mutual opening scrimmage of the 2022 season. The game was tied 2-2 at the end of the 1st Half before the Hampden Broncos exploded for 5 goals in the 2nd Half to beat the youthful Trojans 7-3.

Aleksandra Hanley scored all 3 goals for MDI. Scoring for the Broncos were Zoe Castrucci, Kennedy Fortin, Destiny Mooers, Lucy Wyles, Nina Harnish, Cat Facchini and Kiera Gabric.

Check out photos from the game

