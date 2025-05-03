The MDI Trojans beat the Old Town Coyotes 7-6 in Bar Harbor on Saturday morning, May 3rd.

MDI jumped out to an early 5-1 lead at the end of the 2nd inning, only to see the Coyotes score 3 runs in the 3rd and 4th innings to make the score 5-4. MDI scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and withstood Old Town's 2-run rally in the 7th to hang on for the win.

Taylor Grant picked up the win in the circle for the Trojans. The senior allowed 7 hits and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. She struck out 9 and walked 3.

Grant helped herself at the plate, blasting a solo homer, and going 1-3, scoring 2 runs. Ali Honer was 2-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs. Lexi Tozier, Grace Hodgdon (1 RBI), Alahna Terry (1 RBI) and Hannah Lawson (1 RBI) each singled for the Trojans.

Hodgdon stole a base.

Natalie Fournier had 2 hits for Old Town, leading off. She had a triple and scored twice. Ava Brasslett was 2-4 with a double and drove in 3 runs. Molly Albert, Taylor Madden, and Haley Sirois singled for the Coyotes.

Fournier stole 2 bases

In the circle Albert started for Old Town and couldn't get out of the 1st inning. She allowed 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 3. Sirois came on and pitched 6.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 3 runs, striking out 10.

MDI is 2-0. They will host Hermon on Monday, May 5th at 4:30

Old Town is now 2-2. They will play at Hermon on Thursday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances April 28- May 3. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 4th. Voting for Week 3 will take place May 5th -8th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 9th.

Get our free mobile app