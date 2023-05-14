MDI Scores 4 Runs in 5th to Beat John Bapst 6-5

The MDI Trojans took advantage of a hit batsmen, walk, and a couple of errors to score 4 runs in the top of the 5th inning, and beat the John Bapst Crusaders 6-5 in Bangor on Friday, May 12th.

Addy Boyce started in the circle and went 5.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 10 and walked 4. Taylor Grant pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 1 run. She struck out 4 and walked 1.

MDI had 5 hits in the game. Addy Boyce had a double. Lily James, Soren Hopkins-Goff, Gracie Parker, Allibeth Horner and Grace Horner all singled.

Arianna Cross started pitching for the Crusaders. She went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 6 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 2. Emma Lowell pitched the final 2 innings, striking out 2.

Julia Hagstrom, batting leadoff was 2-4 with a triple and run batted in. Lily Steline had 2 singles. Cross, Oliva Hagstrom, and Addison Milligan singled for the Crusaders.

MDI is now 4-6. They play at Brewer on Wednesday night, May 17th at 7 p.m.

John Bapst is now 6-4. They host the Ellsworth Eagles on Monday, May 15th at 4:30 p.m.

