The MDI Trojans swept the Caribou Vikings 15-0 and 13-3 on Monday afternoon, May 12th in Bar Harbor.

Game 1

MDI beat Caribou 15-0 in a mercy-rule shortened 4 inning game.

Ella Watson picked up the win, going 4.0 innings and allowing just 2 hits. She struck out 7 and walked 1.

Watson helped herself at the plate, going 4-4, with a double and driving in 3 runs.

Alahna Terry was 2-3 with a double. Lanaia McDaniels had a triple. Ali Horner and Taylor Grant each had a double. Grace Hodgdon, Rylee Reece, and Addy Dowlsand each had a single. Grant had 3 runs batted in. Reece, Horner, McDaniel and Terry each had a run batted in.

Grace Hodgdon and Lanaia McDaniels each had 2 stolen bases. Lexi Tozier also had a stolen base.

Evelyn Roy and Kaydence Harrison each had a hit for the Vikings.

Game 2

MDI beat Caribou 13-3 in a game that was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the mercy rule.

Watson picked up the win in the 2nd game. She allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 6 and didn't walk a batter.

Taylor Grant was 2-3 with a home run, driving in 3 runs.

Grace Hodgdon had 2 hits and 2 runs batted in. Ella Watson had a single and drove in 2 runs. Ali Horner had 2 hits. Alahana Terry and Hannah Lawson each had a single. Cate Brown had 2 hits. Grace Sinclair had a single and run batted in and Genevieve Lapoint had 2 hits and 2 runs batted in.

Lily Bell , leading off was 3-3 with a double and drove in 2 runs.

MDI is 5-2 on the season and will play at Hermon on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

Caribou is 0-5 and will play at Presque Isle on Tuesday, May 13th at 4:30 p.m.

